’90 Day Fiance’ Nicole Goes Ringless, Sparking Azan Breakup Rumors

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafzinger is sparking rumors that she and Azan Tefou’s happily ever after may not happen after all.

Things are not looking good for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After couple Nicole Nafzinger and Azan Tefou after Nafzinger took to social media to post a picture of what appeared to be her engagement ring on the wrong finger.

According to In Touch Weekly, Nafzinger posted the image to her Instagram Story earlier this week. In the image, Nafzinger is seen holding a lanyard around her neck with her right hand, which bears a diamond ring on it identical to the engagement ring Tefou had given her when he popped the question during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Although it was initially speculated that the camera had simply reversed the image, which would make Nafzinger’s left hand appear to be her right hand, In Touch Weekly reports that when using the front-facing camera to upload an Instagram Story, the image does not get reversed, meaning that Nafzinger has moved her engagement ring to the opposite hand.

News of the shakeup does not come as much of a surprise to 90 Day Fiancé fans. During an hour-long special for the couple that aired after the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all episode, instead of getting married like they were supposed to, Nafzinger, who had moved to Morocco to marry her fiancé, and Tefou called off the wedding.

“They called it off. They said the timing wasn’t right,” Nafzinger’s father had told In Touch Weekly at the time, though he added that hope for the couple was not completely lost. “Is she going back to get married? I don’t know. She still talks to him. I think she still intends to go back. The wedding dress is still there.”

The couple is not the only couple from the popular TLC series to prompt breakup rumors. 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett had fans believing that she and Pedro Jimeno had called it quits after she posted an image of herself without her wedding ring.

Like Nafzinger and Tefou, Everett and Jimeno appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé and went on to appear in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. However, despite getting married, their families were not happy with their decision and were frequently shown fighting during the TLC series.

Neither of the couples have commented on the states of their relationships yet.