’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Reveals Body Transformation in New Instagram Photo

90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger is looking to make some healthier lifestyle choices, showing off her figure in a cute crop top and track pants on Instagram while modeling for a weight loss shot ad. While the claims of the weight loss shot company she is promoting have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, the TLC star claims she can already see the difference in her own life after two rounds of the detox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nafziger (@alwayssnicole) on Nov 20, 2019 at 3:43pm PST

“Now that my second [7-day round] is wrapping up I think it’s safe to say it’ll be my go-to!” Nafziger wrote alongside the photo. “I’ve struggled to stay consistent with health kicks in the past, but these shots make it easy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked by a follower what her weight loss goal would be, Nafziger responded consciously, “I want to be healthy and comfortable in my skin,” earning her praise from her body positive followers.

“And that’s what matters!!!!!” one user replied. “You look great!”

Another chimed in, “Good reply there’s no magic number!”

Others warned Nafziger of promoting and taking the weight loss shots, with one commenter writing, “Please dont take these, they are literally laxatives.”

Another advised, “This is not the way to get fit and healthy,” while a third commented, “I know so bad for you. Needs to be a lifestyle change. This isn’t it!”

Celebrity endorsements of diet products and detox teas have come under fire recently as the popularization of sponsored content on social media grows. The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil called out stars such as the Kardashian family and Cardi B for promoting similar products on their Instagram last year, writing on Twitter, “God I hope all these celebrities all s— their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this s—. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY.”

She continued, “If you want to ‘curb your appetite’ eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup. Don’t drink these ‘detox’ teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run…Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics. IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor. “

Photo credit: TLC