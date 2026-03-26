’90 Day Fiancé’: Meet the 7 New Couples of Season 12 as Hit TLC Show Drops Dramatic First Trailer

90 Day Fiancé is back for another dramatic season — and the TLC hit is bringing on seven brand new couples looking for love beyond borders.

Before Season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on May 10, get to know the seven couples newly facing the challenges of a K-1 visa journey— from a high‑powered bridal executive unexpectedly falling for a younger Dominican hotel concierge to a bride‑to‑be managing severe OCD while struggling with compulsive boundary‑crossing behaviors — and watch the bombshell first trailer below.

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Catie, 26 (Portland, Oreg.) & Josh, 30 (England)

(TLC)

Catie is a free‑spirited Portlander whose blunt honesty and OCD keep life unpredictable. Her spontaneous habit of making out with all her friends and even strangers begins to push her fiancé Josh to his limits as their wedding approaches.

Josh is a calm, levelheaded man who loves Catie’s bold spirit and spontaneity, but struggles with the chaos that often follows her. As the wedding approaches, Catie drops a bombshell weeks before the ceremony: she wants an open marriage, putting their engagement and future together in jeopardy.

Marissa, 45 (Blue Bell, Pa.) & Edward, 32 (Dominican Republic)

(TLC)

Marissa balances a high-powered New York career and raising her two sons in Pennsylvania, all while maintaining the expectations of her upper-crust, socialite family. During a girls’ trip to Punta Cana, Marissa unexpectedly falls for Edward, a charming hotel concierge whose easygoing spirit is the opposite of her tightly scheduled life.



Edward arrives in America but quickly learns that fitting into Marissa’s world is harder than it looks. Dealing with judgment from Marissa’s tough ex-husband and her skeptical parents, the couple must figure out whether love can bridge the gap between their very different social classes and cultural worlds.

Mallorie, 29 (Athens, Ala.) & Rașit, 29 (Turkey)

(TLC)

Mallorie, a wild Southern force of nature, fell hard for Rasit, a dreamy boat captain she met during a girls’ trip to Greece, but bringing Rasit home to her small rural hometown proves challenging, as he struggles to connect with Mallorie’s outspoken friends and navigate life as a foreigner.

Tensions rise when Rasit asks Mallorie to help support his parents financially back home. When they finally discuss the future, including a prenup and starting a family, their different points of view result in their fairytale future slipping away.

Shea, 54 (Paducah, Ky.) & Anabelle, 54 (Philippines)

(TLC)

Shea is a local celebrity in his town of Paducah. He’s wealthy and a well-known realtor famous for his southern charm and rowdy lake parties, but when he meets Anabelle, a shy, attentive and warm Filipino caretaker, he quickly falls in love. She’s the yin to his yang.



Anabelle loves to take care of her man with full body scrub downs, dressing him from head to toe, and even cutting his toenails. But their relationship is tested when Shea’s meddling daughter, Allison, and troublemaking ex-wife, Nicole, resurface to stir gossip and expose his past infidelities, ultimately forcing Shea and Anabelle to question whether their love can withstand the weight of his complicated past.

Debby, 55 (New Orleans, La.) & Mido, 41 (Egypt)

(TLC)

Debby is a devoted mother and insurance agent whose love story takes an unexpected turn when she becomes engaged to Mido, a 41-year-old virgin who is also a charismatic Egyptian actor with big dreams of making it in Hollywood.



From the moment he arrives in the U.S., the couple is pushed to their limits, leaving Debby questioning whether Mido is truly ready for marriage or simply chasing stardom. With her friends and daughter openly doubting his intentions, the road to the altar becomes a true last‑minute cliffhanger.

Ashia, 38 (Alabaster, Ala.) & Maxwell, 28 (Nigeria)

(TLC)

Ashia is a Pentecostal prophetess‑in‑training with big faith and an even bigger personality, who is convinced that God brought her King, Maxwell, into her life.



Their journey hits major roadblocks when K-1 visa troubles stall their plans, pushing Ashia to travel to Nigeria with her mother in hopes of finding a new way forward. There, the couple faces clashing families, differing expectations, and questions about their age gap and plans for children.



As tensions rise and new obstacles emerge with the K-1 visa, Ashia and Maxwell consider marrying in Nigeria and pursuing a spousal visa, setting the stage for one of the season’s most unpredictable love stories.

Thomas, 31 (Long Beach, Calif.) & Paula, 41 (Brazil)

(TLC)

Paula, a quirky and fun-loving entrepreneur who firmly believes in manifestation, credits her vibrant life, thriving piercing business, and even her fiancé Thomas to the power of the universe and her vast collection of miniatures that manifested her greatness.



Meanwhile, Thomas is a frugal minimalist who prefers a stark, spartan lifestyle. These best friends turned fiancés discover just how different they are when Paula arrives in the U.S., and they clash on almost everything. When Paula’s family arrives from Brazil and voices major red flags about Thomas’s stubborn childish ways, she’s forced to question whether love can overcome their wildly different approaches to life.

90 Day Fiancé Season 12 premieres on Sunday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.