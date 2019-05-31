’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Dodges Jail Sentence in Assault Case

Larissa Dos Santos Lima won’t be serving any jail time for allegedly assaulting ex-husband Colt Johnson. The 90 Day Fiance star appeared in court on Thursday in connection with the case, which has been ongoing for several months.

Dos Santos Lima was sentenced to community service, according to The Blast. The TLC personalities service can be completed at a variety of non-profits, though it has not been revealed which she’ll choose. She’ll also have to pay a few fines. The Blast reported that once she has satisfied those stipulations, the case will be closed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The case comes on the coattails of allegations from Johnson’s mother, Debbie Johnson, made on Instagram. Debbie posted a photo of her son on the social media platform, which sparked conversation in the comments about Colt and Dos Santos Lima’s relationship. The photo was deleted, but before it was it was screengrabbed and shared on a fan account. The account highlighted a conversation between a fan and Debbie, in which she alleged that Dos Santos Lima was facing deportation.

“Everything takes time,” she alleged.

Dos Santos Lima refuted those claims on her own Instagram account, revealing that she’d received a number of concerned messages from family and friends. Us Weekly reported that she said there was no truth to Debbie’s claims.

“This isn’t true, everything about my status in the U.S. is confidential and will not be disclosed by third parties that [are] not involved in any immigration process with me,” she said.

The reality TV star added that she wanted to dispel any uncertainty about her status to clear the air for those concerned. Dos Santos Lima said she signed an agreement with a judge, and had nothing but respect for the legal system.

“I have been trying to live my life an allow the courts to handle everything, as it is in their hands,” she said. “As many of you know, my court date is May 30th, it is the last and saddest chapter of my life and I want to finish it as soon as possible to finally have peace.”

Colt and Dos Santos Lima’s relationship ended in January. Prior to the divorce, Dos Santos Lima was arrested in Nevada and charged with domestic battery. The incident occurred on Nov. 10, 2018, at 1:15 p.m. local. Authorities confirmed to PEOPLE “officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in Northwest Las Vegas.”

“Two people were contacted at the home who were arguing. At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Dos Santos had committed Battery Domestic Violence on her husband and transported to the Clark County Detention Center,” a Public Information Officer said of the incident.

E! News reported that Dos Santos Lima was released from the Clark County Detention Center the following day.