’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Accuses Colt Johnson, His Mom of ‘Conspiring’ to Get Her Deported

Shortly before their divorce, Larissa Dos Santos Lima feared husband Colt Johnson and her mother-in-law Debbie were “conspiring” to get her deported back to Brazil.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Larissa was feeling nervous as the court appearance for her domestic violence arrest drew closer, despite Colt claiming he attempted to withdraw the charges against his wife.

Asking producers to interview her in the car, away from Colt and Debbie, Larissa explained she was “deadly afraid” that after what she would say, “my life will be hell.”

“I feel like a prisoner and I don’t trust Colt,” she continued. “With the trial in his hand, and his mother manipulates and controls him. She makes my life horrible here in America, my marriage and she’s completely against me.”

“I think Colt and Debbie are conspiring against me because they are partners in crime. I think they want to kick me out of America,” Larissa said.

While it’s unclear if any real conspiring was going down between the mother-son duo, Debbie did admit Larissa being sent back to Brazil might be easier, because she’s “too old for this s—.”

“Sometimes I think it would be for the best if Larissa actually got deported,” she said, adding in a confessional her son had “changed” since he met his wife.

“It would be easy to say, ‘Goodbye, no thank you,’” Colt explained, “but I love her.”

Privately, however, Colt feared that the drama was taking a real toll on his mother, admitting that if didn’t get better, he would have to ask his wife to leave.

“I’m really worried about my mother. I know she’s very upset, she’s very unhappy and I feel extremely bad for putting my mother in this situation,” he told the camera. “My biggest fear is Larissa keeps acting in such a way that my mother feels like she has to move out. I don’t really want her to be by herself in this world. I really worry that this is too much for my mother.”

It’s clear things go downhill for the couple from here, with the couple finalizing their divorce just last month.

“The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge,” Colt’s lawyer told E! News at the time. “[The] matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees … [Colt] wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

