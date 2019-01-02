’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jonathan Rivera Confirms Fernanda Flores Split

It looks like another 90 Day Fiancé couple has called it quits following the season finale.

Jonathan Rivera, 32, whom fans watched marry 19-year-old bride Fernanda Flores on Season 6 of the TLC reality series, appears to have confirmed that he and his wife are no longer together after he shared a photo of himself ringing in 2019 without her on Instagram.

In the photo, posted New Year’s Day, the real estate agent poses with his family and some festive props, writing, “Bring in the New Year with this special lady! Wishing all my friends, familia and supporters an abundance of love, health, wealth and success in 2019!” in the caption.

In the comment section, when a fan asked if Flores was also present for the celebration, Rivera replied, “No she’s in Houston. She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

He continued, accusing the Mexican national of leaving him behind once they got married. “She decided to leave..left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things,” he told another Instagram commenter. “I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

Another fan then accused him of not giving his all in his relationship, which began with a chance meeting in a Mexican club, to which Rivera replied that he “gave 1000% always, until it wasn’t enough,” adding in another comment, “I am not one for drama, I prefer to remain private but I’m not ok with my spouse airing our laundry to get my attention. Deleting me, deleting or (sic) pictures then putting them back. I mean come on.”

Flores hasn’t addressed the split directly, but said on an Instagram Live with fans that she doesn’t want to “talk about anything about Jonathan again.”

“He’s talking a lot, he can say whatever he wants. I’m not gonna talk about it until I’m ready, and today, right now, is not the moment,” she added.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jonathan Rivera