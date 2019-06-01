’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’: Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Clash Amid Pregnancy

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet documented their recent pregnancy for reality TV, and it looks like it was anything but blissful. A preview for an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shows the couple clashing after moving out of a home owned by Elizabeth’s father.

In the preview — shared by E! Online — Andrei, who is out of work, opens up about his struggles to make a living in America. He admits that Elizabeth appears to be growing frustrated with him, but is hopeful that he can make “enough money to fulfill the needs” of his growing family. Andrei is unaware just how much his continued unemployment is wearing on Elizabeth, who fears she’ll soon have to stop working due to her pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t think Andrei realizes how much this is affecting me and it’s really coming to a point where it’s getting to me, because I’m only becoming more and more pregnant and more hormonal and exhausted and stressed, and it shouldn’t be that way,” she said during a confessional interview.

In the clip, Elizabeth suggests getting help from her father. He’s been giving her money without her beau’s knowledge, but she believes he’d give Andrei a job if he just put his ego aside to ask.

“It’s stupid, Lib,” Andrei says in response to her suggestion.

“Your attitude is stupid! Just ask him for a damn job. It’s not that hard. Ask him for a job! Because of your pride and your ego, you refuse, and I’m over here stressed out and pregnant, and have all this weight on my shoulders,” Elizabeth shouts.

“Don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy,” Andrei orders.

Andrei and Elizabeth moved out of their home, owned by Elizabeth’s father Chuck Potthast, on May 21, according to In Touch Weekly. Elizabeth documented the move on her Instagram Story. She shared a photo of herself smiling in the car with the hashtag “moved out.”

The couple had been living in one of Potthast’s rental properties for free, according to the magazine. There were some stipulations to their living arrangement. For one, Andrei was to do some work around the place, but that didn’t exactly go to plan. Potthast came by for a visit during an episode of the TLC reality show and noticed the lawn wasn’t being kept up. He was disappointed, and felt his daughter and her beau were taking his kind gesture for granted.

“You guys came to me and said, ‘You have this house right down the street with a fenced-in yard, can we move in? And oh, by the way, we can’t afford to pay rent. Do you mind if we live there for free?’” he said.

Despite the clashes, Potthast gave Elizabeth and Andrei the money for a down payment on their own place. This arrangement also played out on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with Elizabeth opting not to tell Andrei about the money. She alleged that it was an advance on her pay for working for her father as a property manager.

“I kind of feel guilty that I lied to my husband, but there wasn’t really any other option,” she said at the time.

In Touch Weekly reported that Elizabeth and Andrei first connected on a dating app while both were visiting Dublin, Ireland in 2016.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Eleanor Louise, on Jan. 23.