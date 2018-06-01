Here’s Why ’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Think Paola Might Be Pregnant

Is there a 90 Day Fiancé baby on the way? Fans certainly thing so when it comes Paola and Russ Mayfield’s behavior during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

This season has been heartbreaking for the couple, once Paola learned that her grandmother’s cancer had advanced and she had to rush back to her home country of Colombia with Russ by her side. But when talking with her mom at the end of the episode, some fans thought they heard hints about pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was just watching the ending of the episode when your mom asked about pregnancy… What’s the story with that?” one fan commented on Paola’s Instagram, as reported by InTouch, while another wrote, “I don’t think she’s pregnant because I am doubtful if she was that she would go on a motorcycle ride. It almost alluded to the fact that she may have trouble in that area.”

Pregnancy is definitely not on the table at this point though, based on Paola’s flat tummy on her social media and the timeline of shooting.

And while the couple appears to be staying solid at the end of filming, Paola has teased what this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is going to be like on social media.

“We are so exited to be part of another season, this season hasn’t being easy for us but we are happy to able to show our lives, our struggles, and to show that we are not perfect and as well as many of you we are still trying to figure all this out!” she wrote on Instagram.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Paola Mayfield