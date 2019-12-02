’90 Day Fiance’: Emily Admits to Raising Baby Without Help of Sasha Has Been ‘Really Isolating’

Fans of 90 Day Fiance have made it known the writing was on the wall for Emily. Two episodes prior, she gave birth to her and Sasha’s baby boy, David. But it was revealed on Sunday’s episode when the show caught back up with the couple that history is beginning to repeat itself for Sasha. Having already experienced fatherhood two other times prior to Emily, Sasha’s track record has been put to question. One of his exes met the two for dinner where she shared with viewers that Sasha has shown before that he can be an absent father.

Sasha already had like a million kids he was not taking care of. Emily, did you really think he was going to change for you? #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/nwxNchWzwH — M. Fernanda🌵🌹 (@amourverde) December 2, 2019

It turns out that it’s been a difficult time for Emily raising David as Sasha has spent more times working, claiming he’s busy from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. as a personal trainer, than being there for them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Emily, Sasha’s not at work all day. He’s out looking for a new baby mama to move on to #90DayFiance — Kristine (@Krissybara) December 2, 2019

“One of the reasons I wanted to have him in Russia… I wanted Sasha to bond with him,” she said to the camera. “I wanted David to know his father but, you know… Sasha maybe spends five hours a week max with him.”

She also said that she and Sasha don’t spend much time together, either.

“We barely have time as a couple anymore. It’s been really isolating being here,” she admitted.

The two have been awaiting both Sasha’s K1 visa approval and the passport for David.

The two eventually were seen together in the episode as Sasha was seen playing on an iPad while David was sitting in his play chair. Emily came in and urged him to make an effort to talk with his son, to which he responded that it’s too early to teach babies English or Russian.

Eventually, they continued the conversation while going on a walk through the park. Sasha asked if he would make a better effort of helping raise David when they get into the states, adding that “I’m going to need you.”

He simply responded, “Do I have a choice?”

The two appear to be heading in two different directions, but Emily remains optimistic things will change once they get back to America as a family.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.