’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks Could Split Following Cheating Suspicions

After a 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season filled with ups and downs, Darcey Silva’s romance with Tom Brooks appears to be on its last legs, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife Wednesday, as cheating rumors swirl around the British beau’s alleged playboy lifestyle.

“Darcey and Tom are still together after filming 90 Day Fiancé, however they don’t know where the relationship is going to go. It’s in a very rocky place,” the source explained to the outlet as to where the couple stands following the ongoing season. “They most likely will break up which is why producers have rushed production of next season featuring their relationship. They have already started filming.”

This has long been an issue with the couple, the source added.

“Darcey suspects that Tom has been cheating on her this entire season and it’s still an issue in their relationship.She think’s he’s has had multiple girlfriends on the side the entire time. Countless girls message her on instagram telling her that Tom is cheating with them,” the insider continued. “Tom brushes off everything and Darcey wants to believe him but she’s having a hard time making things work. She wants him to work on himself and figure things out & to communicate better.”

It’s this that gives some insight into some of the more cringeworthy moments between the two on camera this season, as well as the akwardness between Silva and her twin sister Stacey Silva.

“The show never gave a reason why there was so much tension when Darcey made Tom go to Albania instead of Tom’s idea to surprise her at the Cannery Islands. The real reason for the destination change was because Darcey had just found out about the other women and was upset,” the source explained. “This also explains why there was more tension than normal with everyone. Normally, Darcey and her sister get along but that episode they were at it with each other. Production made it look like Stacey was mad at Darcey but didn’t give much insight why. It’s really because she wants Darcey to be treated better.”

The insider even alleged that Brooks’ Bond-esque persona is all an act.

“Everyone around Darcey thinks Tom is a fraud. They think he wants to appear as this rich, jet setting man but he’s really not like that at all. You can google him and nothing will come up, even his Instagram followers are fake,” the source continued. “Darcey on the other hand really loves him and wants to make it work. She wears her heart on her sleeve and what you see is what you get, she really wants to get past this but at this point they don’t know where their relationship will go.”

