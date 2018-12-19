’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Vows to ‘Fight For’ Relationship With Wife Larissa After Cheating Admission

Colt Johnson isn’t giving up on wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima, despite the 90 Day Fiancé star’s admission to inappropriate relationships with other women last week.

The 33-year-old reality personality, who is appearing in Season 6 of the TLC show, took to Instagram Wednesday to post a photo of himself and Dos Santos Lima, captioning it, “All of these accusations are ridiculous and need to stop. Whatever problems I have in MY relationship I’ll deal with them. I will work on them in private.”

He added, “There is nobody special for me, there is no new girlfriend, I love Larissa and I want to fight for our relationship and I apologize for all the pain I caused to her.”

The Brazil native, 31, accused her husband of cheating on her last week, sharing a number of screenshots between herself and the alleged other woman on social media.

“Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!” she captioned one set of photos. “And [he has] plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.”

Dos Santos Lima, soon shared in a now-deleted post a wedding photo of herself with Johnson, writing, “I’m taking a break of internet. Truly hurt me seen my husband flirting online. I’ll be here answering my messages. My dress cost 150 by goodwill, I’m not a gold digger. I always cleaned his house, took care of him. I’m good, I just want to breathe. I can’t keep posting my personal life online, I just wished that he woke up and these women stop to message him [sic].”

Days after the initial accusation, Johnson admitted he “crossed the line” with women in a lengthy Instagram post, which he paired with clip of former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 confession about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

“I have received a lot of direct messages, a lot of things said about what happened. I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults,” Johnson wrote . “I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with it’s ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss.”

“Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women,” he continued. “These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

“In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures,” the TLC personality concluded. “I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Colt Johnson