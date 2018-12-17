’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Breaks Silence on Cheating Accusations

Colt Johnson admits he “crossed the line” with other women after wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima accused him of cheating on her.

The 90 Day Fiancé took to Instagram Sunday with a message confirming what his wife had said about his communication with other women on social media.

“I have received a lot of direct messages, a lot of things said about what happened. I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults,” Johnson captioned a clip of former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 confession about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. “I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with it’s ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss.”

“Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women,” he continued. “These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.”

“In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures,” the TLC personality concluded. “I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered.”

Dos Santos Lima, a Brazilian national, accused her husband of cheating on her Thursday, posting screenshots of a number of conversations she had had with another woman claiming Johnson was “sending d— pics to other women just so you know … He’s cheating on you and that sucks.”

The 32-year-old took to Instagram afterwards in a now-deleted message, telling fans, “I’m taking a break of internet. Truly hurt me seen my husband flirting online. I’ll be here answering my messages. My dress cost 150 by goodwill, I’m not a gold digger. I always cleaned his house, took care of him. I’m good, I just want to breathe. I can’t keep posting my personal life online, I just wished that he woke up and these women stop to message him (sic).”

The couple currently is appearing in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC, having met online before getting engaged just five days after meeting in person. The couple has had a fair amount of drama off-camera, however, including Dos Santos Lima’s arrest for alleged domestic battery in November. The reality personality ended up not being charged for the incident.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC