’90 Day Fiance’: Chantel Jimeno’s Mom Threatens to Tase Husband Pedro

Chantel Jimeno’s family may have invited her husband Pedro to Thanksgiving dinner, but that doesn’t mean they’re over the knock-down drag-out fight that went down at the last family dinner.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Chantel struggled to rebuild her relationship with her family around the holidays amid Pedro’s unwillingness to reunite for the holidays.

“Last time I saw [Chantel’s mom Karen], she tried to call immigration to send me back to my country,” he told the camera after getting the holiday invite. “And now I’m going to be alone over there with all the family, and nobody wants to be on my side. Hell no, I don’t want to do Thanksgiving.”

Chantel pressed him to attend the meal, telling him, “As much as I’m tired to trying to bring y’all together, I’d still feel like at least during holidays you could get along and tolerate each other.”

“It’s exhausting going back and forth between the two sides,” she continued. “I don’t know how long I could do it.”

When the big day came, it was evident that Chantel’s family didn’t harbor the friendly feelings towards him they initially professed, questioning his absence and accusing him of abusing steroids.

Talk then inevitably turned to the previous fight, with Chantel’s mom pulling out a taser to illustrate her point.

“[The fight] has taught me that you have to be ready for anything,” she told the surprised table. “If anyone jumps up and starts acting a certain way … this is a way to show the person the door.”

“If my mom would’ve pulled out that taser in front of my husband I would’ve been pissed,” Chantel told the camera of the moment. “I guess I’m glad he didn’t come.”

To reassure her parents that physical violence wouldn’t be needed, she explained, “The fight that happened that night really took a toll on Pedo and my relationship. I never knew that side of him, and I didn’t think that anything like that could have come out of him.”

She continued, “I’m going to make sure Pedro treats me the way I treat him, and I’m not doing to allow him to disrespect our family any longer.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC