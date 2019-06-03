’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Are Sounding off on Twitter About Chantel

90 Day Fiance fans have some thoughts and feelings about Chantel, and they are sounding off on Twitter.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star has made a big impression on the series and its viewers in her short time on the show.

Recently, her husband Pedro head back to his home country of the Dominican Republic, and since that episode aired fans have taken to the social media site to share

#90DayFiance Pedro always brings humor to the show. He really expects his family to allow Chantal to stay at their place? pic.twitter.com/gxOsM54X4s — Orlando Chance (@OmazingBaller) June 3, 2019

“Of all the things I could be ashamed of growing up in Atlanta, the most embarrassing thing is that Chantel on 90 Day Fiancé is also from there,” comedian and actor Yassir Lester joked.

“Chantel always forgets about her family’s mess that they bring to her marriage,” another person said.

I need to see the beginning of Chantal and Pedro’s relationship because I don’t know who’s worse. Stop telling your family your bizness then they won’t disrespect your spouse #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/We6xCxYrMU — Domiiniique M. (@PynkStarrr) June 3, 2019

One fan unleashed a thread on Chantel, writing, “Chantel started the whole problem by lying to her family, then she followed up by always blaming Pedro for everything.”

“She never acknowledges or recognizes when her family is out of line, especially when her brother struck out [at] Pedro, slapping the light,” the fan continued. “Fact is that, despite not making contact with Pedro, his taking a swing [at] him was perceived as the same as attempting to hit Pedro”

Chantel doesnt get that Pedro was chased away by both Chantel and her family. Shs needs to leave him alone to cool off, instead of following him to the D.R. The reason he left was becuz of their treatment of him. — Tomi Austin (@PTomiko) June 3, 2019

“Chantel shows no respect 4 Pedro, his family, & their culture,” the fan added. “If she and her family were as sophisticated as they think they r, they would be respectful of the cultural differences.”

“In most other countries, the son contributes to or fully supports his parents,” the fan also wrote. “His sister, on the other hand is old enough to support herself, & is an antagonist. She is a little eccentric, to say the least, acts entitled, & is a mooch and enjoys stirring up trouble.”

Chantel would bet more respect if she were more respectful. And, Chantel’s brother is completely out of line. He acts like he thinks he is her parent or uncle, he is her freaking baby brother! He should keep out of it. — Tomi Austin (@PTomiko) June 3, 2019

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.