'90 Day Fiance' Star 'Big Ed' Brown Shares Throwback Photos With His Ex-Wife Amid Reported Breakup With Rose

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star "Big Ed" Brown has fans captivated with a slew of throwback photos as he fends off criticism surrounding his reported split from girlfriend Rose Vega. Monday, the San Diego photographer took to Instagram to share a slideshow of snapshots from the the 1990s with his ex-wife and daughter Tiffany Brown.

"With Tiffany’s mom throw backs.." he captioned the video, which shows him at his daughter's birthday party, posing with his ex and flexing for the camera. The video had his followers shocked, with one writing, "Literally the one pic of you in the blue shirt with the glasses looks like a 2020 IG influencer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ed (@thisisbiged) on May 4, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

Others left more critical comments about his behavior on Before the 90 Days, including asking Vega to take an STD test, requesting that she shave her legs, and criticizing her bad breath, despite the source being a painful stomach ulcer. "Dude you got so many red flags," one person wrote, as another chimed in, "You could see the heartbreak every time you insulted Rose, then she finally let you have it. I can see why you've been single for 20+ yrs."

Brown and Vega are currently embroiled in an online fight after he revealed in Sunday's episode to her that he didn't want to have anymore children after months of keeping that a secret. Vega is already mother to 4-year-old son Prince, and confronted Brown about his failure to tell her he planned to get a vasectomy if they were to get engaged. "You always embarrass me, and make me feel small," she said. "I think that you do not love me."

Following the episode, Vega took to Instagram Live to speak to her ex directly, saying, "How dare you embarrass me in front of millions of people! ...People don’t believe him. He doesn’t really care about me. He just wants to be famous, that’s why he’s doing that. He did not even give me any gifts except bra and panties. All the words out of his mouth are lies. It’s not at all true. He did not care about me, especially my son. I always talk about you. You are always liar. You are a liar. It’s fake. All this is lies.”