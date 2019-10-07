’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Sees Tensions Brewing Between Sisters Darcey and Stacey in Latest Episode

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days saw plenty of drama between sisters Darcey and Stacey on Sunday’s episode. Darcey and UK beau Tom traveled to Albania after cancelling a romantic trip to Grand Canary island to meet her sister in Albania. Stacey is dating her own love in Albania and welcomed the couple with open arms at first it would seem. Then things went awry as shown in the preview for the latest episode.

“What are you going to do when you get back to Nottingham?” Stacey asks her sister.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know. Probably going to have to do some damage control,” Darcey says about her troubles with Tom on the trip. Stacey then wishes her sister the best and says Tom is a good guy according to E! Online, but her tone also turns out to be a mistake.

“Don’t mess it up? Is that what you’re trying to say? I could’ve gone to Grand Canary and had a romantic trip and I think Tom’s a little upset about that,” Darcey tells her sister.

“Well, I mean, you’re free to go. You’re free to go. I’m not here to sabotage your guys’ relationship. That was never the point,” Stacey says in response before Darcey points the blame finger at her sister.

The drama of their aborted vacation has cast a shadow over the entire trip to Albania, spilling out between the sisters as the time continues.

“I really do feel like Stacey’s to blame. If we hadn’t come to Albania, he probably would’ve proposed. I would have a ring on my finger, but I guess not,” Darcey admits to the camera in her confessional scene.

A blowup occurs between the two and it leaves Tom to pick up the pieces and address the drama when the two get into the car together.

While Tom has some concerns with Darcey’s behavior, it would seem that the couple managed to continue together after the show completed filming for the current season.

“We’re very good. We’re very happy. Things have been amazing and some people might see it that way and some people might see it a different way,” Darcey told Newsweek in an Aug. 4 interview. “You’ll have to go through the journey along with us.”

The pair also appeared in photos with each other on their respective Instagram accounts. However, other reports raise questions about the current relationship since both have made their accounts private currently.

So while the drama on the show didn’t kill the romance, something after the summer may have delivered a dose of poison.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.