’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Gets Flirty With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Christian Estrada

Is 90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson getting ready to hand out her final rose? The reality personality is sending some mixed signals when it comes to Bachelorette alum Christian Estrada soon after estranged husband Jay Smith was released from ICE custody.

Over the weekend, Martson shared a photo of the Bachelor Nation personality with a heart-eyed emoji on her Instagram Story, writing, “Blinded from the start.” Estrada soon shared her post on his Instagram Story. After news of their flirty interaction made headlines, the reality TV star shared a sassy response on her Instagram again, writing, “I also ate a big mac that day. Report that,” while tagging Estrada.

Estrada, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette last year, didn’t make it past week one before being eliminated, but based on his social media, will make an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, where a teaser shows him getting into a fight with some of the other men.

Martson appeared on 90 Day Fiancé and the Happily Ever After? spinoff with Smith, whom she married after meeting in Jamaica while on vacation. After Smith cheated on her multiple times, she alleged, the TLC personality filed for divorce.

Last month, Smith was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after allegedly violating a no-contact order with Martson. Last week, he was released after his boss bailed him out.

“This past month had been very eye opening for me, I’ve lost & I’ve gain but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!!” he wrote on Instagram after being released. “This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability, and I’ll start by expressing my deep appreciation for all the help and support I’ve gotten from my FAMILIES, LOVE ONE, ATTORNEYS, BOSS/COWORKERS, FRIENDS and to all my FOLLOWERS and PERSONS that PRAYED for me and also donated to my GOFUNDME campaign, I am beyond grateful and without your help i would not have been a free man today (sic).”

He ended his message with a shady remark towards his estranged wife, writing, “One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it AMAZING.”

Following his release, Martson told InTouch Weekly, “I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with.”

“His deportation hearing hasn’t been announced but will be shortly,” she added. “For now he’s is out on bail on $4,500 which his boss paid. He just needs to keep his distance and him and I will be fine.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity