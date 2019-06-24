’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Discovers Jay Smith Cheated Again in New Episode

It wasn’t happily ever after after all for Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, whose relationship took a sudden turn for the worse after Smith’s second cheating scandal came to light in the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

During the Sunday, June 23 episode of the popular TLC series, Martson, who had filed for divorce from Smith in April citing that the “defendant committed adultery during the course of the marriage,” learned the heartbreaking details of Smith’s infidelity after meeting with her husband’s friends at a barbershop.

According to his friends, Smith had sex in the bathroom with a woman while he was doing tattoos at the shop, leading the owner to kick him out.

“I didn’t feel as though Jay respected me or the barbershop and his opportunity to be here and do something positive for himself. He took total advantage of that, and I was very upset,” the owner said. “I honestly see that she cared more than he did so I should let her know what’s going on.…Nobody likes to get played.”

The reveal, which followed an earlier cheating scandal in which Smith had messaged women on dating apps, led Martson to kick Smith out of the house and even threaten to have him deported back to Jamaica.

“If you show up at my house, the police will be waiting to deport your ass. So go f– yourself if you want to keep f–ing things,” she told Smith during a video chat. “I don’t want him near me. I don’t even want him back in this country. He’s here illegally. He needs to go back to Jamaica.”

“I think Jay wanted to marry me for a green card,” she explained after speaking to the woman Smith had cheated with. “Obviously he wasn’t happy with me, he wasn’t attracted to me, whatever the situation was. He was using me and he got away with it for a f–ing long time, so he should be thankful for how long he got away with it.”

Although it has been months since the second cheating scandal rocked their relationship, and likewise months since Martson’s divorce filings, the wound is still so raw that the TLC reality personality fled the country in an effort to avoid the episode in question.

“No, not going to watch it, don’t want to watch it, not gonna rewind and watch it,” Martson, who just left for a week-long cruise, said during an Instagram Q&A session.

“I have no ambition to watch any of it because I’m not even — listen, I have made comments about TLC and some things being, you know, a little dramatized,” she added. “But what’s about to happen is as raw and as real as it possibly comes and it’s something I never want to relive again.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.