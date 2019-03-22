’90 Day Fiance’ Star Angela Deem’s Daughter Scottie Convicted of 3 Counts of Child Molestation

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem’s family drama is eclipsing the drama on-screen at this point, with her daughter Scottie being convicted of three charges of child molestation.

According to records obtained by InTouch from the Georgia Department, the TLC personality, 34, was convicted of all three charges of child molestation and sentenced to three concurrent 20-year sentences, for which she reported to Pulaski State Prison on Feb. 1.

Scottie will only have to serve the first two years of her sentence incarcerated, but will have to serve the remainder of the time on probation.

In September 2018, PEOPLE reported a year prior that Scottie had been indicted on 13 counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of statutory rape of a boy under the age of 16, having been arrested a year prior.

Prosecutors accused Scottie at the time of a number of kinds of abuse, including sodomy, oral sex and performing “an indecent act in the presence of” five underage children.

“Ms. Scottie Deem, a good friend of the family, had Juvenile at her home while her boyfriend was out of town,” a July 2017 police report detailed. “While the Juvenile was there with her and her children, Ms. Deem had sexual intercourse with Juvenile.”

At the time, her lawyers insisted that the reality personality would be pleading not guilty, but the court clearly didn’t buy her defense.

Angela, Scottie and Scottie’s boyfriend at the time appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, a spin-off of the TLC reality series, which chronicles the lives of couples going through the K-1 visa process in order to be together.

Angela has had her own share of legal drama since her season aired in 2018, being arrested in September 2018 for an alleged DUI in Georgia after being pulled over for driving 60 mph in an area with a 35 mph speed limit.

When the officer claimed to detect a strong smell of alcohol coming from inside her car, Angela told him that the odor was coming from her backseat passenger, but failed to pass a field sobriety test.

At the time of her arrest, Angela allegedly claimed that she was afraid of the officer, called him racist, and noted that his brother had once dated her daughter.

Photo credit: Instagram/Scottie Deem