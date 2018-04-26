’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Returns to Instagram After Old Account Was Suspended

Just days after having her Instagram account deactivated, 90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Arkhipchenko is back on the social media platform.

Anfisa Archipenko has made her return to Instagram with a significantly decreased follower count. After her account was deactivated due to “haters,” Archipenko has created a new account, which now boasts roughly 8,000 followers, a stark comparison to the nearly quarter of a million followers her deactivated account boasted, In Touch Weekly reports.

Earlier this week, Archipenko took to Facebook to blame users for reporting her account, writing “Hi everybody! My Instagram was disabled (not by myself) so until I get it back I decided to recover my Facebook to stay in touch with all of you.” She also posted a video of herself to show fans that it was really her.

The deactivation of her account came just two days after she shared screenshots of text messages exchanged between husband Jorge Nava and late YouTube personality Stevie Ryan. The reported accusations of an affair between Nava and Ryan did not sit well with many of Archipenko’s followers, with comments ranging from “How you are [sic] dirty! The girl died and you putting [up] this now? How low you are girl!” to “Why did you bring up a dead girl? Are you trying to get back at Jorge for something? I’m sorry, I respect you because I know you’re not what TV displays. But you really shouldn’t disrespect the dead.”

Archipenko’s feud with Ryan began in 2017, when the YouTube personality took to Twitter, accusing the 90 Day Fiancé star of being a gold digger.

Archipenko and Nava have had a tense relationships ever since they appeared on Season 4 of the TLC series. Nava, who was recently arrested with almost 300 pounds of marijuana he allegedly intended to sell, had previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, which he revealed on season four of 90 Day Fiancé. The conviction became a huge point of tension with wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a Russian woman he met through Facebook and brought to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.

The two eventually had to live in a hotel because his status as a convicted criminal made it hard to find an apartment and they regularly got into fights over money after Arkhipchenko accused her husband of lying to her about his financial status to get her to immigrate from Russia.

During a special that aired on TLC in September, Arkhipchenko said that they were estranged, and while answering fans’ questions on Instagram in January, she would not say if she and Nava were still married.

“Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private,” she wrote. “You might say ‘but you were on a reality show!’ Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don’t see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the ‘producer’ is me.”

Despite their tense relationship, the couple is one of the six couples set to be featured in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which is set to premiere on May 20. When the show picks back up, Jorge and Anfisa will now be living separately, and to heighten the drama, an ex shows up claiming Jorge fathered her 10-year-old daughter.