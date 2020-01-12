’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Nicole Nafziger’s Father Tyler Arrested Again on Drug Charges Ahead of Court Date

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger’s father Tyler has been arrested yet again. As InTouch Weekly noted, Tyler Nafziger was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 9 in Sarasota County, Florida. He was subsequently placed in jail on drug charges.

According to InTouch Weekly, Tyler was reportedly arrested and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Fentanyl) and another count of drug equipment possession and/or use. At the time of the article’s publication (it was published on Saturday night, Jan. 11), Tyler was supposedly still in custody. His bond was set at $1,500 for each of the charges, and he is set to be arraigned on Feb. 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officers had reportedly been conducting a traffic stop when they stopped Tyler, who was parking his car in a residential driveway at the time, according to a police report obtained by Starcasm. There was also reportedly another passenger, a 30-year-old man, in the backseat of the vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nafziger (@alwayssnicole) on Nov 12, 2018 at 12:30pm PST

While one of the officers was speaking to Tyler, another reportedly “observed in plain view a plastic bag that was tied with what appeared to be a white powder substance within.” The officers then searched the vehicle.

“During my search of the vehicle two glass pipes with residue were located. One pipe was located in the center console and one was located in the pocket of the driver’s side door. These pipes were consistent with paraphernalia used to ingest cocaine,” the police report read. Tyler reportedly claimed that the pipes were his and that he uses crack cocaine.

Tyler and the unidentified passenger in the vehicle both denied that the bag of white powder, which was later tested and came back positive for Fentanyl, was theirs. They were both charged with possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl), and Tyler received an additional charge for the pipes.

This arrest news comes only a few months after Tyler was arrested back in October. At the time, InTouch Weekly reported that he was arrested for battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a woman at a gas station near Manatee County in Florida. Tyler is set to face those charges in court on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Tyler’s daughter Nicole released a statement to InTouch Weekly in response to the alleged incident.

“Give me and my family space,” the 90 Day Fiance alum said simply.