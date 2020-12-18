'90 Day Fiance' Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Criticizes TLC for Airing Her Story Despite Firing

✖

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima has publicly criticized TLC for airing her story despite firing her over her new adult entertainment career. "Excuse me, TLC, I do not understand why you would want [to] air my storyline," Dos Santos Lima wrote in a statement share to her Instagram Stories thread. "I was after all, not the image of wholesome values you 'project.' As TLC would never ever feature anyone involved in any sort of adult entertainment."

Dos Santos Lima went on to write, "I took responsibility for showing my bare breasts, and accepted it for what it was; a threat, and then a dismissal. I accepted this from the same network that has aired some felons and adult entertainers. The hypocrisy is mind-blowing. Now, you want to replay my story and make more money from it. You are showcasing it. What hypocrites you are. Once again, thank you for the emancipation from your network. Shame on you, TLC and Sharp Entertainment."

Dos Santos Lima first turned up on 90 Day Fiancé in Season 6 of the show. The show cameras followed Dos Santos Lima and her now-ex-husband Colt Johnson, whom she divorced in 2019. She eventually returned for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and also appeared in Season 5 of that same show, before being fired.

It was in September that Dos Santos Lima revealed her firing from TLC, sharing the news in statement that she posted to Instagram, at the time. "I want to make a statement for you, I'm no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiance," she wrote, then stating that she was fired right before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement brought her in for an immigration status check. "Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me."

Dos Santos Lima seems to be doing just fine on her own however, as she stated earlier this month that she earns around a five-figure income from her OnlyFans page each month. During a question and answer session on her Instagram page, the former reality tv star stated claimed that her revenue from the adult entertainment site is roughly "40k." In comparison, she claims that she only made around $15,000 from working on 90 Day Fiancé.