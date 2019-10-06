’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Admits She Still Thinks About Marriage With Ex Colt Johnson

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is reflecting on her past relationship drama. The 90 Day Fiancé star reportedly admitted she still loves ex-husband Colt Johnson as she was caught in the drama behind 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas’ split earlier this week.

Dos Santos Lima took to Instagram to share an emotional message reflecting on the past.

“Thinking about the past made me realize it is like walking into a home where you once lived. You see the dining room and remember the good times, but you cannot forget what made you leave. You realize that a bigger house and nice furniture couldn’t fix the problems anymore. I sit in the living room, watching the same old movie over and over again through tears and fear. Seeing that the dirt is still there, sadness hidden under the carpet, I decide to walk out and close the door and never look back again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday.

The post comes a day after she admitted she still thinks about her failed marriage during an Instagram Live, InTouch first reported. She went live to clap back at Evelin after she accused Dos Santos Lima or being a “whore” because she went on a date Rathgerber last week.

“Stop to involve me with your man, I am single. I do whatever I want. If I want to date right now, I can go. I have one thousand men that want [to] date me but I don’t want [to] because I love Colt. I love Coltee, and that’s it,” the reality television personality said during the Live response. “I cannot date anymore because I think too much about my marriage. One of the topics that I say to Corey yesterday was about my marriage, that I feel so sad that when I remember Coltee and everything.”

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima’s story was featured on Season 6 of the TLC reality show. They also appeared on Season 4 of spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During their relationship, Dos Santos Lima was arrested on domestic battery charges three times followed alleged altercations with her husband.

Johnson filed for divorce in January following her third arrest. Her third charge is set to be reduced to disorderly conduct after she completes 28 domestic violence counseling classes, along with a $345 fine.

The relationship drama has not stopped as she has made headlines earlier this month. She was called out by ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols after she filed a police report against him alleging harassment.

“Larissa doesn’t want to speak about it anymore because she wants Eric to go away and doesn’t want to give him the fame he’s thirsty for. Eric gave out her number to other women, and they were calling and texting and harassing her nonstop, so she changed her number last week,” a source told Us Weekly about the drama on Monday.