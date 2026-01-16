2 HGTV Stars Announce Engagement, Shocking Fans

HGTV stars Leslie Davis and Don Reidy are engaged!

The Unsellable Houses star and her former Rock the Block carpenter announced on Wednesday that they were set to marry almost two years after their season of the HGTV competition show aired, surprising fans with the news of their romance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“SURPRISE,” Davis began her Instagram caption about their engagement. “Don popped the question during a snowy Leavenworth snowmobile ride, joined by all three of my boys, which made it even more perfect.”

The HGTV personality, who won Season 5 of Rock the Block with sister and co-star Lyndsay Lamb by her side, continued, “Turns out Rock the Block gave me a win in more than one way,” adding, “Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person.”

While Reidy didn’t appear as on-air talent on Season 5, Davis told PEOPLE he had worked as her specialty carpenter throughout the competition, where they built a “great friendship” before their relationship blossomed into a “completely unexpected” romance after filming wrapped.

“Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy,” Davis wrote on Instagram, concluding, “What started as a friendship during one of the wildest experiences of my life turned into true love. We were in it together then… and now we’re in it together forever. Still smiling. Still shocked. Still so excited for this next chapter.”

Lamb celebrated her twin sister’s engagement on Instagram with her own post, writing, “EEEEEKKKK!! This is a Twin-Win for the books,” she writes. “Seeing my sister this happy fills my heart beyond words. Leslie, you deserve this kind of joy. So excited for this next chapter for these two, and grateful I got to be there when their story began at Rock the Block!”

Davis’ engagement announcement also received congratulations from Farmhouse Fixer‘s Jonathan Knight, who wrote, “Best couple ever!!! Congrats to you both!” Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs added, “You look so happy, friend! You deserve nothing less! Congratulations!” as Rock the Block host Ty Pennington chimed in, “Whoooop!!! Yes!! Congratulations!!!!”

Others were a bit confused, believing Davis to still be married to her ex-husband, Jacob Davis, with whom she shares three kids. “When did you get divorced? Congratulations,” one person commented. “As long as you are happy.” Another person added, “I’m so confused. I thought you both were married already. When did you get divorced? Doesn’t matter at this point congratulations on your new love. I wish you nothing but happiness.”

Davis has not shared the details of her split from her ex-husband, but in August 2021, she noted in a blog post from her company, Lamb & Co., that at the time she had been married to Jacob for 19 years.