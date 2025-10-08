19-Year-Old ‘Duck Dynasty’ Family Member Welcomes Baby

The Duck Dynasty family has an adorable new member.

Jessica and Jep Robertson’s 19-year-old daughter, Priscilla Robertson, gave birth to her first child, a daughter named August Mae, on Monday.

Priscilla’s boyfriend, Dillon Nash, announced the news Wednesday, sharing a photo on Instagram of the newborn’s hand wrapped around his finger. “On October 6th I was blessed with the responsibility and the title to [become] a father,” Nash wrote in the caption. “I am so blessed to be able to take care of this beautiful little girl and do it with the love of my life @priscillajunerobertson.”

He continued, “We are proud to welcome August Mae Nash to the World,” adding two red hearts to conclude.

Priscilla reposted her boyfriend’s announcement on her Instagram Story, adding, “Our beautiful baby is here.”

August was born just three months after Jessica, who is also mom to Lily, 23, Merrit, 21, River, 17, and Gus, 9, announced that her youngest daughter was having a baby. “Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October,” she wrote on Instagram on July 20.

“Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby,” she continued. “This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings!”

The Duck Dynasty personality added, “We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!”

Priscilla has shared moments from her pregnancy journey on Instagram in the days that followed, posting photos from her fall-themed baby shower on Sept. 20. “@dillonnnash and I had a great night celebrating our baby girl on the way with his family!” she wrote in the caption. “We are so thankful for the love and support shown to us these past few months! and I’m so grateful to be apart of a family like his!”

The day before August was born, Priscilla shared a photo of her baby bump to Instagram as she celebrated the “last date night before it will be three of us!” She gushed, “@dillonnnash and I are so excited to finally meet our baby girl so soon!”