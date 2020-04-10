Todd Chrisley's Daughter Savannah Gives Health Update on Her Dad After He's Hospitalized With Coronavirus

✖

Savannah Chrisley is celebrating some good news for dad Todd Chrisley after the Chrisley Knows Best star tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized last month. The reality personality shared a photo of her father smiling on Instagram Thursday with a hopeful health update for his followers, revealing he is home and on the mend.

"DAD IS HOME AND DOING WELL! He said he feels 75% better!!" Savannah wrote in the caption. "Within the past couple days he's kinda been a smarta—... so we know he's definitely on the mend! I mean that mischievous smile isn't ever gonna give up." Previously, Todd revealed he has been fighting COVID-19 over the past three weeks on Wednesday's episode of his podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 9, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

"Can we talk about this b— called corona? I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth," he said. "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my a—."

Savannah then took to Instagram to share how her father's diagnosis was so difficult for her emotionally: "I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He's my bestfriend...I also never go to bed a single night without a 'Goodnight and I love you' text..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was," she wrote in part. "At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said 'If he sees these I know he'll keep fighting!'"

Savannah also begged her followers to take the pandemic seriously and obey health officials' guidance: "So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously...STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER!" she wrote. "Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends [Dr. Charles Galanis] [Dr. Jacob Unger] for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy."