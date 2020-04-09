'Chrisley Knows Best' Dad Todd Chrisley Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Todd Chrisley is the latest celebrity to open up about their battle with COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus. The Chrisley Knows Best star opened up about his hospitalization and eventual recovery in Wednesday's episode of Chrisley Confessions, the podcast he does with his wife, Julie.

"Can we talk about this bitch called corona?" Chrisley began, according to E! News. "I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth. Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass."

Chrisley's daughter, Savannah, also posted about her father's illness in a lengthy Instagram post. In the caption, which accompanied a family photo, she wrote: "I have never been so scared in my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT

"When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying... he and I are the worriers of the bunch," she continued. "After a couple [of] days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care... he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him."

After getting a test and quarantining for seven days, Savannah Chrisley said his test came back positive. "Dad's symptoms were worsening as days went on. Finally at 3 a.m. on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER. He couldn't fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines."

Back in March, Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley Campbell spoke out on social media, expressing her disappointment that more people weren't following social distancing guidelines. "Over the weekend, we finally took a car ride to see what it looked like out there, and honestly, I was disappointed. We saw people not practicing social distancing safely who were putting others in harm's way. [I didn't get out of my car, I people watched from afar.]"

Despite the circumstances, Chrisley Knows Best Season 8 is set to premiere in 2020 on USA.