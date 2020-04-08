'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Karina Smirnoff Reveals First Photo of Her Newborn Son

A week after she revealed that she had welcomed her first child, Dancing With the Stars alum Karina Smirnoff has posted the first photo of her little one, as Entertainment Tonight noted. On Instagram, the dancer not only posted a photo of her son, but she also revealed a major bit of information about him — his name. In the caption of her post, Smirnoff finally unveiled the name of her son, and her former DWTS co-stars couldn't have been happier to see the new post.

On Wednesday, Smirnoff introduced her son to the world with an adorable Instagram photo. In her snap, the DWTS pro simply posted a look at her little one's tiny feet and legs, which were being cuddled by the new mom in the photo. As previously mentioned, her caption also included an announcement about her son's name. She revealed that her son's name is Theo Gabriel, and added, "Welcome to the world." According to ET, some of her former DWTS co-stars, including Gleb Savchenko, Tony Dovolani and Lindsay Arnold, responded to the snap to send along kind words to Smirnoff. Arnold even wrote, "Congrats beautiful mama!!!!!! So happy for you!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karina Smirnoff (@karina_smirnoff) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:48am PDT

According to ET, Smirnoff is truly enjoying life as a new mom. A source told the publication that the dancer is "safe, healthy and completely in love with her baby boy." Considering that the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for many facets of society, including welcoming a child into the world, this could provide for a stressful situation for a new mother like Smirnoff. But, ET noted that Smirnoff is simply "blessed" that everything went smoothly when she gave birth to Theo Gabriel.

"She feels incredibly blessed," a source went on to note. They added that the new mom and her son are quarantined at home now just like many others across the country and around the world. "She is so happy to be a mother." This news comes a week after Smirnoff revealed that she had given birth to her first child. On April 1, PEOPLE confirmed the news and a source close to Smirnoff added that both mom and baby were doing well.

“Karina and baby are healthy and well,” the source told the outlet. “She’s already head over heels in love. She’s excited for the next journey.” Smirnoff previously told her followers on Instagram that she was pregnant back in December. At the time, she noted that she was incredibly excited to "have a little one to train on the dance floor!"