Brielle Biermann Gets Backlash After Saying Donald Trump 'Has Feelings' Too

Brielle Biermann raised some eyebrows after tweeting on Monday in defense of President Donald Trump, whom she argued should not be bullied online. Despite the 23-year-old Bravo personality saying her stance was "not political," many of her Twitter followers didn't see it that way. As of Tuesday morning, Biermann's tweet is still online despite quite a bit of backlash she received — and she wrote that she has no plans to take it down.

"This is not political," she began. "I don't care how i/you feel about trump as a politician but he is a PERSON. 'Running' the country. He has feelings like all of us. Do you think someone wants to do the best they can when they're constantly belittled/bullied for everything they do/say?" Many of her 246,000 followers were quick to shut her down and put her on blast, with many saying it's important to hold the President of the United States accountable.

"I love you, but girl he is the biggest bully of them all. The things he says are completely unacceptable," one person replied. Another tweeted, "He wrote the book on bullying, try again."

"2 wrongs don't make a right," Biermann fired back, to which the same user replied, "Holding him accountable is not bullying. You're reaching." Someone else suggested Biermann should "just delete this," but she wasn't about to back down.

"No. I genuinely feel bad for him. And ANYONE WHO'S BULLIED," she replied. "No one regardless of what they've done deserves that. Have a heart." Fans continued pushing back, with one writing that Biermann should "get out of here with that b s" and that the tweet was "the stupidest tweet of all time." Another users shared screenshots of years-old tweets from Biermann criticizing Barack and Michelle Obama.

But others agreed with the eldest daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann. "It is bullying and it's really sad. He is our president people can't separate the two!" one of her supporters tweeted. "Do I think he is a great person no not really. Do I think he's a great speaker No not really. But he's our president so we need to respect that! Thanks sister for pointing this out!"

"Brielle, thank you for being a good human being and thank you for being strong enough to state your opinion," another wrote. "Kim [Zolciak-Biermann] and Kroy [Biermann] are amazing parents!"

Eventually, Biermann attempted to change the subject, writing, "Anywaaaaays it's a beautiful day in Atlanta," with a yellow heart emoji. A few hours later, she wrote, "Can't stop eating chocolate chip cookies."

Ultimately, she wrote that the initial tweet was "no representation" of her political views. "I'm simply saying- Obama, trump, whoever!!! Didn't/doesn't deserve the constant hate. The amount of people defending bullying is ridiculous!!"