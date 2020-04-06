TLC Releases Statement After 'My 600-lb Life' Star James King Dies at 49

✖

TLC is speaking out following the death of My 600-lb Life star James King. In a statement shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, the network wrote that it is “very saddened” to learn of King’s passing and offered prayers to his family. King had appeared on the fifth season of the TLC series, which documents the medical journeys of those attempting to lose weight to save their lives.

King, 49, passed away at a Nashville-area hospital on Friday, April 3. A cause of death has not yet been released, though he had battled a number of health issues, including cirrhosis of the liver and sepsis, throughout his life. His death, which was first reported by TMZ, was confirmed by family members who spoke to reporters Monday.

TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of James King, who shared his weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. — TLC Network (@TLC) April 6, 2020

"James was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on June 2, 1970,” King's obituary reads. "He was a loving husband, son, brother, daddy and 'poppy' to his grandchildren. James loved sports, especially wrestling, hockey and baseball. James' favorite team to cheer for was the Chicago Cubs. His other hobbies included fishing and communicating to friends across the country on his CB Radio under the handle 'Cracker Jack'."

King had become a favorite among TLC viewers following his appearance on My 600-lb Life in 2017. At the time weighing 791 pounds, King explained that his weight gain had started to grow serious after he broke his ankle, explaining that it "was one of the lowest moments" of his life and that he "had to stay in the bed and rest," according to Extra. He also explained that eating was a way for him to cope as he was "so depressed and tore up that I couldn't even go to school" and "food was what made me safe for all these years growing up."

During his time on the series, though, King should fierce determination, telling Dr. Younan Nowzaradan that he "wanted to prove to… that I can do it."

King is survived by his wife, Lisa Raisor King, four daughters, two sons, and 19 grandchildren.

The family is requesting that those hoping to share their support join the "Hugs from Home" program, where their messages will be "attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support."