'Little People, Big World' Premiere: Amy Roloff Takes Major Step Towards Leaving The Family Farm

The 20th season of Little People, Big World kicked off on Tuesday night. Much of the premiere episode revolved around Amy Roloff trying to navigate life outside of Roloff Farms. Following her divorce from Matt Roloff, and as seen in the Season 19 finale, Amy accepted a buyout from her ex-husband, ceding her ownership over a part of Roloff Farms. Given that there were many changes going on within the Roloff family following this decision, Amy set her sights on moving off of the Oregon farm property. And in the season premiere, she took a major step towards making that happen.

Amy's lived in the family house on the farm for 30 years, and maybe it's a little hard for her to let go. But Chris is planning a big surprise on the night of their anniversary that might help turn things around. Tune in to #LPBW premiere TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/TbcIi5Xr3W — TLC Network (@TLC) March 31, 2020

During the premiere, Amy contemplated what life would be like after she moved out of the main house on the Roloff Farms property, a house in which she's lived in for decades and which is where she raised her four children. Despite there being many memories in the house, she noted that it's time for her to move on. As a result, she took a step in the right direction by making an offer on a house that she toured with her boyfriend, Chris Marek, her son, Zach Roloff, his wife, Tori Roloff, and the couple's son, Jackson. Unfortunately, she was ultimately outbid on her offer. While she didn't end up buying the house, putting an offer onto it proved that Amy is ready to make a life for herself outside of Roloff Farms.

At the end of the episode, Marek revealed that he had a "big and special surprise" to help assuage Amy's woes over losing out on the house — he was planning on proposing to her. While they teased that the event will be showcased later on in the season, fans are already aware of the happy milestone for the couple, who got engaged in September 2019. According to PEOPLE, Marek proposed to Amy a day after her birthday at a restaurant that they have frequented since their first anniversary.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told PEOPLE about the news. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”