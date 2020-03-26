'Kate Plus 8' Alum Mady Gosselin Shares Video With Siblings 'Stuck' at Home During Quarantine

Mady Gosselin may have had to return to her family home after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the temporarily closure of her college, but the Kate Plus 8 daughter is making the best of her social distancing efforts by bonding with her siblings through TikTok videos.

Taking to the popular video sharing social media platform, Mady, 19, recruited two of her seven siblings, 15-year-olds Joel and Alexis, to film some videos. "Stuck in the house. What are we supposed to do?" Mady captioned the post she made Saturday of the three siblings posing to the Nintendo Wii song. In another video she captioned, "Just little sister things," Mady and Alexis lip synced to "What I Was Born To Do" from Bring It On: The Musical. Even under a video in which Alexis seems to be struggling to get the moves right to a viral dance, Mady teasingly wrote, "When you only have one sibling that wants to make TikToks with you but she doesn’t know how to do it."

Mady has been busy on TikTok since she revealed earlier this month that she had to return home from Syracuse University amid coronavirus concerns.

"When you're home for 6 months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight," the college freshman wrote over a video with mom Kate Gosselin and twin sister, Cara, as the Gilmore Girls theme, "Where You Lead I Will Follow," by Carole King played in the background.

In another post, Mady joked, "If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year."

The TLC alum definitely had a wild freshman year of college, with father Jon Gosselin coming out to accuse his ex-wife, Kate, of child abuse through and after their show Jon & Kate Plus 8. In January, she penned a note to the previous year, writing on Instagram, "2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year. But you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable & full of achievements i'm so proud of. it's all about balance, i guess. Happy new year!! here's to 2020 being cooler & crazier."

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images