Mady Gosselin Jokes About Fighting With Mom Kate Gosselin Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Mady Gosselin is about to be in serious close contact with mom Kate Gosselin, and the Jon and Kate Plus 8 daughter isn't sure how it's going to go. After being sent home from college amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 19-year-old made a series of TikToks joking about the situation.

"When you're home for 6 months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight," the college freshman wrote over a video making silly faces with her mom and twin sister, Cara, as the Gilmore Girls theme, "Where You Lead I Will Follow," by Carole King plays in the background.

In another post, Mady joked about Syracuse University closing down, captioning the video, "If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year."

It was definitely a wild freshman year for Mady, who penned a note to 2019 at the start of 2020.

"2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year," she wrote on Instagram. "But you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable & full of achievements i'm so proud of. it's all about balance, i guess [smiley face emoticon] happy new year!! here's to 2020 being cooler & crazier."

Dad Jon Gosslin certainly added some extra drama to the year, coming out against ex-wife Kate for the first time since the gag order associated with their divorce was lifted. The former TLC star even went on The Dr. Oz Show to claim his ex had been "warped" by fame to the detriment of their eight children, accusing her of child abuse.

"Fame's different only because fame… things are given to you," Jon said at the time. "You're held to a higher standard. You're put on a pedestal… the attention, it's almost like a drug, like an addiction. And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just… it feeds and feeds and feeds."

"I didn't understand, at first, why but now I understand why," Jon explained of his ex's desire to remain on TV throughout the drama of their divorce. "All she wanted was legal custody to film my kids to sustain her lifestyle and their lifestyle. It gets all warped. That's fame though. It just twists things around."

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images