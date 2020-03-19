'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Duane 'Dog' Chapman Warns Fans to 'Stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Fears

Duane "Dog" Chapman is encouraging his fans to stay safe during this time of uncertainty. As the spread of COVID-19 has grown at a rapid pace, celebrities like Chapman are taking to social media to encourage those checking out their posts to stay inside, wash their hands and if out in public, to practice social distancing.

"Posted @withegram * @chiefofchaos DOG The Bounty Hunter says stay safe out there. He is still catching bad guys. He had lunch next to me today and we talked for a bit. Gotta love The Dog," the post reads and Chapman poses for the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Mar 17, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

"Stay safe and stay healthy to you and your whole family," one fan wrote, while someone else said, "Take care of each other!"

One of the most recent celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus is Hawaii Five-O alum Daniel Dae Kim. "Ready for a fight? I am," the actor wrote on Twitter. "Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you'd like to hear a little about my experience."

In his video, described his experience from when it started to where he is now. He specified that around the time of the initial U.S. breakout, he was on set filming a show in New York when their cast was told to go home for an uncertain amount of time. From there, he felt fine, until he got on the flight where he says he felt a little scratch in his throat — a sign he usually doesn't get when he's getting sick. So he contacted his doctor and then was informed to keep an eye on his symptoms. When he got home, he self quarantined in a room on the opposite side of the house the rest of his family was on. From there, his symptoms turned into a fever, chills and body aches, along with a tight chest. That's when he was urged to get tested immediately, only to find out he was positive for COVID-19.

He stressed that during an undisclosed amount of time, he was asymptomatic, therefore did not see symptoms for a while. He also stressed that he immediately took action in staying away from as many people as possible during his unsure time of not knowing. Kim is currently quarantined in his Hawaii home.

Other celebrities like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and NBA player Kevin Durant have all tested positive as well among several others.