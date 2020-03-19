'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Finds Being Home With Kids a Silver Lining Amid Coronavirus 'Social Distancing'

Sometimes there's an upside to social distancing. So thinks Christine Brown, who while in her own self-quarantine, posted a pair of photos to her Instagram account that showed her kids enjoying some playtime with one another. As InTouch Weekly noted, everyone involved seemed to be having a blast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw) on Mar 19, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

"As soon as Truely woke up Axel and Evangalynn got so excited to see her and play with her," the Sister Wives star wrote in the caption. "Staying inside these last few days has been magical. We're slowing down and just playing and hanging out." Brown, who recently took to Instagram to show off her dramatic weight loss, is the latest star to use social media to reach out to fans in a time of widespread self-isolation and social distancing.

Channing Tatum used the opportunity to show off his workout routine, while Arnold Schwarzenegger has used his dog, his donkey, and his miniature horse to show how frequent hand-washing and self-isolation are key to help slow the spread of coronavirus. While some have had fun with the message, others have looked for silver linings like Brown did. This includes Matthew McConaughey, who tweeted out a powerful video where he urged people to help one another out in a time of uncertainty.

"Let's do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us," the actor said in the clip. "Right now, more than ever before, we're more dependent on each other than we ever have been."

Other celebrities, like Josh Gad, have taken the time to reflect on all the hardships and disruption to the day-to-day lives of many, while reminding everyone that it's okay to be emotional and cry if you need to.

"We're gonna get through it, and it's hard and I'm emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly," Gad said in the emotional clip. "But I'm also emotional because of all the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis."

According to the latest information from The CDC, there are 10,442 reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with 150 deaths as of Thursday. While this is up dramatically from Wednesday's numbers, there are a number of things individuals can do to help slow the spread of coronavirus.