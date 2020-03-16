While the rest of the world is trying to figure out how to stay safe in the midst of a pandemic, there are still a handful of men and women who are completely unaware of what's happening. Big Brother houseguests in Germany are still living life without the coronavirus because they haven't been told what's going on in the outside world, however, that's about to change according to The Guardian.

The group, whose competing in the country's 13 Season, will be informed on Tuesday during a live special episode where the houseguests will be informed and given the opportunity to ask questions and see videos from their family members. This wasn't always going to be the case though, the only reason the show has decided to tell them is because of the backlash received on social media after the TV channel Sat. 1 defended their position on not telling them. While they stood firm in their decision, they did say they were taking extra hygiene measures to protect the contestants and the production and crew, but that wasn't enough for fans.

The houseguests have been in isolation since Feb. 6, which is around the time that the coronavirus started trickling out of Wuhan, China. The only other time the cast has ever been interrupted during their time in the Big Brother house was during 9/11 and the only reason they were informed is because one of the final three contestants had a relative that was missing in the aftermath.

Those competing in the house in Germany, aren't the only ones clueless. The houseguests shooting for Big Brother Brazil, who moved in during January, and those on Big Brother Canada, who went into the home on March 4, also don't know about the deadly virus outbreak.

The virus has now spread to more than 180,000 people worldwide causing almost 8,000 deaths. Currently, countries are going into isolation as the push for social distancing becomes more and more apparent. Along with that, a slew of celebrities have come out to share that they have tested positive for the virus, A-listers like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba are encouraging fans to take matters seriously.

"Hey, what's up, guys," Elba started his video. "So look, this morning I got some test results for coronavirus, and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks. Listen, I'm doing okay. Sabrina hasn't been tested, and she's doing okay. I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they tested positive but I quarantined myself and got a test immediately and got the results back today."

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first of the celebrities to reveal hey had tested positive and since then several more have come forward.