'Jersey Shore': Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Sends Her Loving Birthday Message

In honor of Jenni "JWoww" Farley's birthday on Thursday, her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, wrote the sweetest tribute to her on Instagram, as InTouch Weekly noted. Carpinello's post, which came complete with a slideshow of photos of the couple, featured a plethora of reasons why he believes that the Jersey Shore star is amazing.

"You are amazing in so many ways," Carpinello wrote, before going on to list the many reasons why he appreciates his girlfriend. "Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities."

"Because we truly respect each other," his sweet message continued. "Because your really have a sweet heart. Because we are so special together. Because we grow together every day. Because you are my best friend. Because our love is incredible. I love you more than anything. Happy birthday." Carpinello concluded his post by including a crown emoji in a nod to the birthday girl.

Farley and Carpinello's relationship appears to be back on track despite the fact that they did split for a short period of time in 2019. The couple, who began dating in the spring of 2019, split in October after Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showcased footage of Carpinello getting close to one of Farley's co-stars, Angelina Pivarnick.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” she continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello subsequently issued a pubic apology to both Farley and Pivarnick on Instagram following the incident.

As PEOPLE noted, Farley and Carpinello appeared to have reconciled in late 2019 following their relationship drama. The Jersey Shore star's boyfriend even wrote a tribute to his girlfriend in early December, which served as a confirmation that their relationship was back on.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the couple. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.”