'Counting On' Fans Speak out on Joe and Kendra Duggar's Children After New Video Sparks Concern

Three months after welcoming her second child with husband Joe Duggar, Kendra Duggar is already facing a bout of mom-shaming. After the Counting On star shared a sweet video to her Instagram account of 2-year-old son Garrett playing with baby sister Addison Renee, some fans flocked to the comments section to slam how unsafe it was, citing concerns with a zipper.

"This just melts my heart," Kendra captioned the gallery. "I just love seeing these two love on each other! The small moments are the best."

In the accompanying two videos, little Garrett can be seen zipping and unzipping the car seat cover as little Addison giggles. For some, however, the videos proved to be concerning, as they feared the seemingly innocent action could lead to an injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph and Kendra Duggar (@littleduggarfamily) on Feb 13, 2020 at 9:54am PST

"Very cute," wrote one follower. "Please be careful the zipper doesn’t catch her face."

"So adorable," added another. "Just watch her cheeks don’t get zipped up!"

"Very cute, but he almost got her face in the zipper," warned a third.

Others, however, were quick to come to the mom of two’s defense, clapping back at the critics with comments of their own.

"I was waiting for the parent police to step in," wrote one.

"It's not your concern worry about your own people I’m sure she is literally right there," added a second.

"No, she's going to make sure Garrett zippers his sister's face," wrote a third.

"My son and daughter are the same age and he does the exact same thing to my daughter when she is in her car seat," added another.

Kendra and her husband welcomed little Addison back on Nov. 2. She arrived at 5:33 a.m. weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long. She joined older brother Garrett, who was born in June 2018.

"Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!" the couple announced at the time. "She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here."