Jenelle Evans and mom Barbara Evans may have had some serious ups and downs in their relationship over the years, but the former Teen Mom 2 star is now "getting along" with her mother following her exit from the MTV show. Speaking with PopCulture.com exclusively Tuesday, Evans admitted what while there are still difficult days between the two, the good outweighs the bad.

"We're good actually. We talk like every day and we're getting along," Evans said of her mom, adding that Barb was in North Carolina watching her three kids — sons Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and 3-year-old daughter Ensley — while she traveled to her temporary home of Nashville for business.

"I mean some days are bad, of course," she continued, "but every typical mother-daughter relationship is like that."

The move to Nashville has been a positive one for all of Evans' family, she added.

"They're doing good and they really love the area that we moved to and Kaiser, he loves his new school, so that's a big plus," Evans told PopCulture. "I think here in Tennessee, you have more opportunities, and I think in North Carolina, where I live, it's a very laid back beach town, college town, so I think for what I'm looking for, there's more stuff to do here."

The reality personality admits she's "in limbo" professionally since her tense exit from Teen Mom 2 last April, being that she is still in contract with MTV for a few more months.

"I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" Evans explained. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."

"It's not just other companies," she continued. "I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"

Showing off her life on her terms with YouTube has been a great fit, Evans added.

"It's really awesome actually, because then it's not like I'm worried about what's about to air," she told PopCulture.com. "Are people gonna judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It's all about what I want to do — I make my own schedule, and I do what I want, and I share what I want."

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images