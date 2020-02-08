Savannah Chrisley Reveals Stunning Beach Body While Enjoying Sun in Cayman Islands

It may still be winter for much of America, but Savannah Chrisley is having none of it. The Chrisley Knows Best star posted a photo to Instagram showing off her summer tan while vacationing in the Cayman Islands. She also managed to work in a plug for the South Beach Diet, who she credits for her figure.

"It’s not a beach day without my favorite South Beach snacks," she wrote in the caption. "Obsessed with their nacho protein puffs. Thank you so much [South Beach Diet] for making me look AND feel the best I’ve ever felt!"

A few fans kept inquiring about her bathing suit, though quite a few could help to comment that she looked a little red after hanging out in the tropical sun.

"Todd would have a fit that you aren’t covered in sunscreen," wrote once concerned fan. He would be telling you that he’s not paying for any more of that even though we both know he would."

"Love your family," they continued, putting a positive spin on everything. "Good to see you and Nic are having a great time in the Cayman Islands."

The reality star last made headlines back in November when she posted a handful of photos from what she called "the best decision" of her life. The moment captured her brother, Chase Chrisley, baptizing her. She went on to explain nothing but joy in her renewed faith.

"Thank you for always guiding me in the right direction and for knowing what is best for me more than I do.

Thank you for the many times you have forgiven me whenever I deviated from your path," she wrote in the heartfelt caption.

Just before Halloween, Chrisley dished on her new relationship, as well as her dramatic new pixie cut. While some assumed her new hairstyle was a hint she and Nic Kerdiles had broken up, she told E! News that it was a decision rooted in empowerment.

"I get so many women, younger and older, messaging me about self-confidence and they don't have the confidence to do this that the other and I'm a full believer in women empowerment and doing what makes you feel good," Chrisley explained. "That's what that caption was about. Doing something, going out on a limb, finally having the guts to do something you've always wanted to do, so that was me."