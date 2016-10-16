Youth Football Coach Dead After Being Shot At Game

#FLPD Ref Shooting ( 2201 NW 9 Ave). 1 deceased adult B/M unk B/M suspect NFI PIO enroute — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) October 14, 2016

A youth football coach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was shot by a group of several men in front of the team he was coaching and died on his way to the hospital.

Dave Williams was in the middle of coaching a game when he was fatally shot.

WPLG-TV reports the kids were told to run away from the gun shots in fear of their lives, as the group involved in the shooting are still at large. Williams coached the Hurricanes a Florida Youth Football League for kids ages four to 14.

President of the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes youth football club, Jamaal Gaines, says he heard shots and found one of his coaches had been shot. Fort Lauderdale police say this is an ongoing investigation.

“I just heard the shots, ran in that direction and found one of my coaches on the ground, fighting for his life,” Jamaal Gaines, president of the Fort Lauderdale Hurricanes youth football club, told the Sentinel. “It’s shocking. You think you hear fireworks, but you see people grabbing their kids and running.”

“You’re numb and praying, praying for a human being and hoping he can live through this,” Gaines continued. “It’s a traumatizing situation.”

