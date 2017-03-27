World’s Most Identical Twins Make Shocking Statement About Their Breasts

Most people would probably say that twins don’t share much more with one another than any other set of siblings, other than an indescribable mental and emotional connection that often transcends the physical world. A “sixth sense.” if you will.

The DeCinque twins, Anna and Lucy, however, share almost the exact same life. They are said to be the “world’s most identical” twins.

After already having spent an estimated $250,000 on plastic surgery to get their identical qualities more synced, they now say they want to increase their breast size even more.

The sisters are 31 years old and from Perth, Australia. They share literally everything. They even have the same boyfriend. Yes, there is a man out there that brave.

Seven years ago the sister’s father died and right after that is when they initially rushed into getting their breast augmentation done. They revealed in a video on their YouTube page, though, that they’ve been unhappy with them.

Anna said, “We’d always been flat-chested, for basically half our lives we were an A.”

Lucy continued, “We’ve always loved big boobs, who doesn’t. We decided to get them done to keep our mind busy and occupied. It was a big rush for us.”

“So after our dad passed away, we decided to get our breasts done,’ Anna went to say. “We went to the Yellow Pages and found the quickest surgeon. Within two weeks we had them done.”

Apparently, the cosmetic surgeon they chose was too “conservative” for their taste and consequently, he convinced them not to go as big as they wanted.

Recalling her feelings after the surgery Anna said, “I remember the first moment I was really conscious and I thought, ‘F**k, these are f*****g tiny.’ We don’t like the size of our breasts whatsoever.”

Lucy added, “We wanted bigger boobs. We don’t like people telling us what to do. We like big breasts, that’s just us and we’re never going to change.”

Anna did say that they’ve learned to live with the breast implants they have now but that they are actively searching for a doctor who can give them bigger ones. “We want to get our breasts double the size that they are,” She said.

