Woman Claims She Murdered Husband Because He Was Ugly

A woman in India is behind bars tonight, after confessing to the murder of her husband.

Her reasoning… he wasn’t attractive enough.

The couple, both said to be in their 20’s, were newlyweds.

Apparently, the woman became extremely upset when her friends told her that her new husband, a wood sculptor, was severely lacking in the looks department.

See, this right here is where things went wrong. Real friends would tell you BEFORE the wedding that you’re about to marry a hatchet-faced bridge troll. Mega #squadfail here ladies.

The couple reportedly got into a huge argument about this which lead to the wife bashing her husband’s head in with a rock.

We can probably all agree that this is the literal definition of the punishment not fitting the crime.

Sure, being u-g-l-y might mean that you ain’t got no alibi, but no one should ever be brutally murdered for being unattractive.

Initially, the woman told authorities that someone else had murdered her husband, but after she was arrested for the crime she reportedly confessed.

Look, when you boil it down, a man lost his life over a very trite, superficial reason and it should never have happened. With that being said, however…

This has all the makings of a great dark comedy, ala Fargo or Very Bad Things.

[H/T: New York Post]