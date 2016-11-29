Why You Should Watch Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s New Sci-Fi TV Series

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, old time friends and two of the most successful actors, producers, and directors in Hollywood, are taking on television with their new sci-fi series Incorporated.

Last February Syfy officially greenlit Incorporated to series, a futuristic thriller from Matt Damon, Ben Affleck & Jennifer Todd’s Pearl Street Films, CBS Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a long wait, Incorporated will premiere this week on Wednesday November 30, 2016 and will explore what would the world would look like with depleted resources, effects of global warming, and wealthy corporations in full control of…everything.

In the year 2074 climate change is real, there is distinctive social and financial divide between the rich and the poor, and major corporations have taken control over our governing bodies.

When you think about it, this scenario is not that far off from what our future could actually look like, and is relatable to today’s current affairs with an added element of action-packed sci-fi, which is exactly why you should watch it.

Set in 2074, a future where companies have seemingly unlimited power, Incorporated centers around Ben Larson, a young executive who risks everything to infiltrate the all-controlling corporate world and save the woman he loves. In the process, he will take on the entire system — with deadly consequences.

But how did this all happen? Don’t worry, the series already has a backstory and timeline that explains exactly why things the way they are when the series begins in 2074.

In the year 2042, most of the country has become a dust bowl, destroyed by natural disaster and stricken with fatal diseases and the people have no where to go. In order to stop the rampant illegal immigration of Americans, Canada erects a border wall stretching from the Pacific to the Atlantic with armed guards posted every quarter mile. They are given orders to shoot to kill.

In the year 2047, Civil unrest explodes following the construction of Corporate Enclave ‘Green Zones,’ wherein corporate employees live in comfort and care, outside of the ‘Red Zones,’ which are racked with poverty, hunger and disease. The Corporate Armies are used to quell the revolt, raising questions of war crimes.

Eventually the American government, which is completely bankrupt due to a tw-year oil war, ratifies the 29th Amendment, granting corporations sovereignty. They are now, essentially, nation states, with all of the rights and abilities of a separate government.

One man, Ben Larson (Sean Teale) risks his entire life and jumps the visible boundary to challenge the system, take on the over-powered corporations, and save the woman he loves and hopefully the disease riddled, starving Red Zone.

The most powerful science fiction holds up a mirror to our world,” said Dave Howe, President, Syfy & Chiller. “Incorporated is exactly that type of smart, provocative series, delivering a fresh, edge of your seat thriller that challenges notions of the world we live in today. We look forward to working with the stellar teams at Pearl Street Films, CBS Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions to bring it to life for Syfy viewers this year.”

While Incorporated will not show us a futuristic utopia, the new series promises to deliver chilling real-world comparisons interweaved with a heroic one man’s journey to break down the system.

Incorporated premieres this Wednesday November 30 at 10/9 C on SyFy. Episode 1 is currently available to watch for free on SyFy.com