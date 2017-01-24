White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Had Some Old Daft Punk Tweets Dug Up, And They Are Priceless

Now that Sean Spicer is working as Donald Trump‘s White House Press Secretary, social media users have been going through his old posts on Twitter. After doing a thorough amount of digging, the Internet found old tweets about Daft Punk that are absolutely priceless.

Back in 2014, Sean Spicer shared that he was an “early” fan of the electro-pop group. However, he failed to even realize that the band’s name was “Daft Punk,” and not “Daft Funk.”

Daft Funk — this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight – u r blowing it #GRAMMYs #Grammys2014 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014

Even though he didn’t know their name, Spicer claimed to be an “early and still” fan.

@DanDoranBlum was an early and still fan but come on helmets? tey need to grow up — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014

These aren’t the only tweets by Sean Spicer that have received attention in the past few days. The White House Press Secretary apparently had a feud with ice cream company Dippin’ Dots that dragged on for more than five years. Learn more here.

Mr. Spicer first began drawing a heavy amount of criticism in the media on Saturday after making statements that were questionable in truthfulness while talking about Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day.

Sean Spicer said that President Donald Trump had drawn “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration.” Judging by photographs of the crowd in attendance, this claim appears to be false.

However, Spicer claims that the photographs at the ceremony were purposefully framed “to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall.”

“These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong,” Mr. Spicer said.

With Sean Spicer’s stint as the White House Press Secretary in its infancy, it’s fair to say that he has only just seen the beginnings of what could be a highly critical term working for President Donald Trump.

What was your reaction after seeing these Sean Spicer – Daft Punk tweets?

