What Time Do the 2017 Academy Awards Start?

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Hollywood’s biggest night will be broadcasted from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

It will be a night you won’t want to miss! A plethora of stars will grace the red carpet that will kick off at 7 p.m. ET. There will be musical performances by Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

You can catch the big night on ABC, hosted by one of our favorite late-night television hosts, Jimmy Kimmel!

Who are you hoping will take home an Oscar statue?

