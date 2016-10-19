Wet Hot American Summer Brings On Alyssa Milano For Season 2

Alyssa Milano has agreed to sign on for a regular role on the second season of Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

At the moment, the details of Milano’s role are being kept under wraps. But we do know that Milano will be joining a slew of other high-profile actors that will be returning from last season. The star-studded cast includes: Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Marguerite Moreau, Zak Orth, Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Lake Bell, Michael Showalter, Christopher Meloni, A.D Milles, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, and Josh Charles, according to Deadline.

The 2015 season of Wet Hot American Summer followed the counselors and campers on their first day at Camp Firewood

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later is exec produced by Michael Showalter, David Wain, Howard Bernstein, Peter Principato, and Jonathan Stern.

Milano is going to be all over the small screen in the near future. On Tuesday, the 43-year-old actress made a deal with the CW for her 2014 graphic novel Hacktivist. The series will be developed by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who were the creators and executive producers of Covert Affairs.

Most recently, Milano last starred in Mistresses, an ABC drama about the scandalous lives of a group of four girlfriends. The show also starred Yunjin Kim as Karen Kim, Rochelle Aytes as April Malloy, Jes Macallan as Josslyn Carver, and Brett Tucker as Harry Davis.

