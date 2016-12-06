Westworld Season 1 Finale Preview Images Released

Westworld is becoming a fast rising hit for HBO, and there is much anticipation surrounding the show’s season 1 finale, which airs this Sunday, December 4th. There are so many important questions that surround the finale, and some big reveals (like Ford’s new narrative or the Man In Black’s identity) fans are eager to see.

As we all wait to experience one last round of sci-fi-themed mystery with Westworld‘s finale, HBO has released some new photos from the finale episode, “The Bicameral Mind.”

Like everything in Westworld, the photos look like one thing on the surface, but the details contain within them say a lot more. Check out the synopsis for “The Bicameral Mind” below, and then we’ll analyze the photos.

SYNOPSIS: Ford (Anthony Hopkins) unveils his bold new narrative; Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) embraces her identity; Maeve (Thandie Newton) sets her plan in motion.

The points of that synopsis are accurately represented in the photos, as detailed below:

Ford’s new narrative – The photo of Teddy standing in the midst of a massacre makes one wonder if he is getting a first-hand look at Ford’s new narrative, which could be something truly malevolent, is his behavior this season has been any indication.

Dolores’ identity – The photo of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) alone doesn’t say much about how she embraces her identity, so it’s anyone’s guess what that identity will be. However, the MIB taking her to a graveyard could be a tease of a pretty big reveal – and if the revelations of episode 9 are indication, Dolores may already be as destructive and violent as MIB – she just has to remember it.

Maeve’s plan – The photo of Maeve (Thandie Newton) with outlaw cohorts Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) and Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal) in the behavior division of the park with technician Henry (Eddie Shin) suggests that the ambitious host/hooker will make a serious bid for freedom in the finale. Whether she makes it out of the park or ends up falling into another one of Ford’s deceptive loops is one of the biggest questions we have for the finale.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

