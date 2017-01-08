The Internet Loses It Over Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Lip Sync Performance

Mariah Carey‘s singing is so powerful, it can be heard coming from her mouth when it’s not open.https://t.co/4WNeyybYh7— Bill (@DefendWallSt) January 1, 2017
Well, Mariah Carey may have just broken the internet –and not for a good reason — with her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”
Carey performed a classic NYE tune and was obviously not performing live, according to the video clips. Carey even appeared to walk off the stage while the song was still playing. Perhaps a sound issue or just a lip sync choice, either way, it has already made for some hilarious internet reactions. What do you think?
Mariah Carey’s performance tonight. Chills. #HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/uqSXEVe45z— Weston Wilson (@WilsonWeston) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey’s singing is so powerful, it can be heard coming from her mouth when it’s not open https://t.co/lS1Vu8DJ6m— ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@fIybutterfly) January 1, 2017
Mariah Carey just dropped the ball if you know what I mean— Gregory Miller (@GregoryanChant) January 1, 2017
I think we all need to wish Mariah Carey a #happynewyear after that performance— lainey (@elainabh) January 1, 2017