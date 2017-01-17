Watch: Nick Cannon Weighs in on Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance

Nick Cannon delivers another theory as to why Mariah Carey‘s New Year’s Eve performance was such a failure, ABC News reports.

During Cannon’s visit on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he shared his thoughts. “I’m a conspiracy theorist. The government did that. They set her up,” Carey’s ex-husband said.

The American’s Got Talent host knows better than anyone that anything can happen during live television.

“Anyone who knows about performing and having inner-ear [monitors] and stuff, things like that can go wrong on live television,” he explained. “I do live television all the time … so when there are people in your ear saying things and stuff, I think she got a little flustered.”

Cannon, 36, continued, “But being the diva that she is, she said, ‘I’m just going to walk around and pose for seven minutes.’ And like Ryan Seacrest says, she can do no wrong. So she worked through it.”

Cannon and Carey split in August 2014 and share 5-year-old twins.

